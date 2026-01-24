Indore News: Mayor Reviews Malviya Nagar Master Plan Road | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is strengthening city infrastructure and traffic management through the ongoing Master Plan road development.

On Saturday, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava conducted an on-site inspection of the Master Plan road under construction in the Malviya Nagar area.

Public works and garden in-charge Rajendra Rathore, regional corporators, additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, executive engineer O P Kushwah, Naresh Jaiswal and other officials were present.

During the visit, the mayor reviewed the stretch from MR-9 Malviya Nagar, Gali No. 2 to the Link Road. The road is being built at a cost of approximately Rs 6.92 crore, with a length of 0.91 km and a width of 18 metres. Along with road construction, the mayor also inspected parallel works including water supply lines, sewerage lines and storm water drainage to prevent future waterlogging.

Residents shared that the removal of obstructions before construction had initially felt distressing due to demolition concerns, but they now feel proud seeing the project take shape as one of the city’s best roads. They praised the quality and pace of work and expressed gratitude to the mayor and the civic body.

Mayor Bhargava instructed officials to ensure high-quality, time-bound execution and complete the road by May. He said the aim is to provide safe, modern and seamless mobility while strengthening Indore’s long-term urban development.