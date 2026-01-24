Indore News: Indore Police Launch Its First Digital Malkhana

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a move towards smart and transparent policing, the Indore Police launched its first digital malkhana on Saturday. This modern system marks a new chapter in evidence management where seized property and case materials can now be tracked digitally in real time with complete transparency.

The digital malkhana was formally inaugurated at Gandhi Nagar police station by CP Santosh Kumar Singh. With this launch, the police station has become the second police station in the state to introduce a fully digital malkhana, highlighting Indore Police’s commitment to adopting modern technology.

The new system has been designed to replace the traditional malkhana process and bring efficiency, accuracy and accountability into police functioning. Using QR code–based smart tracking, every seized item and piece of evidence can now be monitored from the moment it is deposited until it is produced in court or disposed of as per legal procedure. This initiative is expected to further strengthen trust between the police and the public.

Under the digital process, complete details of seized property are entered into dedicated software along with photographs, related documents, and verification by the concerned officer. Each item is assigned a unique barcode while storage boxes and large properties such as vehicles are marked with QR codes, allowing instant tracking of their location and status.

According to CP Singh, the digital malkhana provides real-time access to information about the type, quantity and condition of seized items. A full digital record is maintained showing when property is deposited or taken out and by whom, greatly reducing the chances of tampering. Digital tracking also improves security and minimises the risk of loss or theft. In the future, the system will be linked with biometric access and CCTV surveillance.

The system also makes audits and inspections easier as software-generated reports and log histories replace manual registers. Senior officers can monitor malkhana operations anytime through web and mobile dashboards.

Police officials said that this use of technology will ensure better protection of evidence, speed up judicial processes and strengthen smart policing. This initiative will be expanded to other police stations across the state marking the beginning of a new era of modern and transparent policing.