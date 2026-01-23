Indore News: Traffic Plan For 2-Day Radha Soami Satsang Programme | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police announced a special traffic plan for Saturday and Sunday in view of the Radha Soami Satsang program to be held at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on Khandwa Road.

DCP (Traffic Management) Anand Kaladagi held a meeting with the organizers and issued necessary instructions to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety during the event.

According to the traffic plan, buses operating from Teen Imli Bus Stand and heading towards Rajendra Nagar via IT Park Square, Khandwa Road, Tejaji Nagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Circle will not be allowed to use this route on both days.

These buses will instead move from Teen Imli Square towards Palda Naka and Devguradia Square via the bypass. Similarly, buses coming from Teen Imli Square or Rajiv Gandhi Circle towards IT Park will be diverted via Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Bhawarkuan Bridge, and Navlakha before reaching Teen Imli.

Movement of all heavy vehicles, including interstate video coach buses, from Tejaji Nagar Square towards IT Park Square will remain completely restricted. Heavy vehicles normally using this route will be diverted through Teen Imli Square, Devguradia Bypass, and Tejaji Nagar.

Heavy vehicles passing through Choithram Square, Rajiv Gandhi Square, and IT Park Square towards Teen Imli or Tejaji Nagar will also be diverted via Rajendra Nagar, Rau Circle, and the bypass to Devguradia and Teen Imli.

Parking arrangements for devotees attending the satsang have been made within the Radha Soami Satsang Beas premises. Parking of any vehicle on the roadside between Bhawarkuan Square and Limbodi Square will be strictly prohibited.

Other vehicles travelling towards Omkareshwar or Khandwa have been advised to avoid the IT Park to Tejaji Nagar route and instead use the Ring Road or Bypass via Devguradia, which will be more convenient.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed to move freely without any restriction. The traffic police may also change diversion timings or routes depending on traffic pressure. Citizens are requested to follow the traffic plan and cooperate for smooth movement.