Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure pure and adequate water supply in the Bhagirathpura area, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav directed officials to speed up the ongoing work of replacing the water pipeline in Bhagirathpura, which recently saw at least 23 deaths due to water contamination.

Bhargav conducted an early morning inspection of the locality on Thursday and reviewed the ongoing Narmada pipeline maintenance works from the Bhagirathpura water tank premises to various points across the area.

The mayor assessed the progress of valve replacements, repair work and other necessary improvements being carried out on the Narmada water supply line and sought detailed updates from concerned officials.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, he instructed officials to complete all works within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality standards. He stated that restoring normal conditions and ensuring an uninterrupted water supply in Bhagirathpura is the top priority of Municipal Corporation.

Bhargav reiterated that providing citizens with clean and sufficient drinking water remains one of the Corporation s highest priorities. Continuous monitoring of maintenance and repair works is being carried out to minimise inconvenience to residents.

Mayor-in-Council member Abhishek Sharma Bablu, local corporator Kamal Waghela, zonal officer Anand Raidas, along with officials and staff of the water supply department, were part of the inspection team.

IMC commissioner inspects Zone 14 over contaminated water claims

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection across several areas under Zone No 14, including Sudama Nagar, Hawa Bangla Road, 60 Feet Road, Prabhu Nagar, and Annapurna Nagar, in response to complaints of contaminated water supply and water disruption.

Taking the complaints received during the recent water public hearing and water supply review meeting seriously, the commissioner carried out on-site inspections of water supply and sewerage systems. He reviewed pipeline maintenance work, leakages, valve operations, chlorination processes, and other technical aspects related to water distribution, and issued necessary instructions to concerned officials.

Singhal directed that maintenance and corrective works in affected areas be completed on priority to ensure regular and clean drinking water for citizens. He also instructed officials to conduct follow-up inspections after completion of work to ensure permanent resolution of the issues.