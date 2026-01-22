 Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, he instructed officials to complete all works within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality standards. He stated that restoring normal conditions and ensuring an uninterrupted water supply in Bhagirathpura is the top priority of Municipal Corporation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure pure and adequate water supply in the Bhagirathpura area, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav directed officials to speed up the ongoing work of replacing the water pipeline in Bhagirathpura, which recently saw at least 23 deaths due to water contamination.

Bhargav conducted an early morning inspection of the locality on Thursday and reviewed the ongoing Narmada pipeline maintenance works from the Bhagirathpura water tank premises to various points across the area.

Read Also
Indore News: Crime Branch Returns 326 Lost Mobile Phones Worth ₹1.20 Crore to Owners
article-image

The mayor assessed the progress of valve replacements, repair work and other necessary improvements being carried out on the Narmada water supply line and sought detailed updates from concerned officials.

Emphasising the urgency of the matter, he instructed officials to complete all works within the stipulated time frame while maintaining quality standards. He stated that restoring normal conditions and ensuring an uninterrupted water supply in Bhagirathpura is the top priority of Municipal Corporation.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case

Bhargav reiterated that providing citizens with clean and sufficient drinking water remains one of the Corporation s highest priorities. Continuous monitoring of maintenance and repair works is being carried out to minimise inconvenience to residents.

Mayor-in-Council member Abhishek Sharma Bablu, local corporator Kamal Waghela, zonal officer Anand Raidas, along with officials and staff of the water supply department, were part of the inspection team.

IMC commissioner inspects Zone 14 over contaminated water claims

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection across several areas under Zone No 14, including Sudama Nagar, Hawa Bangla Road, 60 Feet Road, Prabhu Nagar, and Annapurna Nagar, in response to complaints of contaminated water supply and water disruption.

Taking the complaints received during the recent water public hearing and water supply review meeting seriously, the commissioner carried out on-site inspections of water supply and sewerage systems. He reviewed pipeline maintenance work, leakages, valve operations, chlorination processes, and other technical aspects related to water distribution, and issued necessary instructions to concerned officials.

Singhal directed that maintenance and corrective works in affected areas be completed on priority to ensure regular and clean drinking water for citizens. He also instructed officials to conduct follow-up inspections after completion of work to ensure permanent resolution of the issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: Speed Up Replacement Of Water Pipeline In Bhagirathpura, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav
Indore News: 42-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck
Indore News: 42-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck
Indore News: Suicide Deceased Mohit Arya Teen Boy, Ends Life, Love Affair Suspected Reason
Indore News: Suicide Deceased Mohit Arya Teen Boy, Ends Life, Love Affair Suspected Reason
MP News: After SC Verdict, Dhar Gears Up For Basant Panchami Prayers At Bhojshala
MP News: After SC Verdict, Dhar Gears Up For Basant Panchami Prayers At Bhojshala
Indore MP Shankar Lalwani To Introduce Sindhi Channel Bill In Parliament On January 28
Indore MP Shankar Lalwani To Introduce Sindhi Channel Bill In Parliament On January 28