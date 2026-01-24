Indore News: Special Task Force Catches Two Men From Khandwa With 5 Illegal Firearms | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force arrested two accused with illegal firearms during a drive against arms trafficking in Khandwa district, an officer said on Saturday. Five illegal pistols along with magazines were seized during the action.

According to DSP (STF) Rajesh Singh Chouhan, based on reliable informer input, the STF team took quick and well-planned action on Friday and arrested Pawan Jaiswal and Raju Prajapati, residents of Goradiya village under Bhikangaon police station limits in Khargone district. Five illegal pistols along with magazines were recovered from their possession.

The arrests followed proper verification of the information after which the STF team carried out a blockade in the Padamnagar police station area on the Indore–Khandwa Road. During the operation, another accused managed to escape, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.

During questioning, the arrested accused failed to produce any valid licence or legal documents for possession or transportation of the weapons. Initial investigation has revealed clues pointing towards an organised network involved in the illegal supply of firearms.

After completing legal seizure and arrest procedures, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Arms Act and BNS 2023. Search operations to arrest the absconding accused are continuing, and further investigation in the case is in progress.

The action was carried out by the STF unit of Indore as part of its ongoing efforts to control illegal arms trafficking in the region.