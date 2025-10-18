MP News: Three Youths Die After Car And Dumper Collide Head-On In Ujjain On Dhanteras

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three youth died and one was seriously injured after a car and a dumper collided head-on in Ujjain on Saturday-- Dhanteras.

The collision was so strong that the front part of the car was completely crushed.

The accident occurred near Jaithal village on Agar Road in Ghattia around 12:30 a.m., when a dumper from the wrong direction, reportedly belonging to Alisa Food Company, hit their car.

After the crash, the dumper driver fled from the spot.

According to information, the four men were returning from Baglamukhi Mata Temple in Nalkheda after offering prayers.

The deceased have been identified as Aditya Pandya (22) and Abhay Pandit (20) from Ingoria, Badnagar, and Rajesh Rawal (50) from Ujjain.

The injured, Shailendra Acharya (20), has been admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

A police team from Ghattia station reached the scene immediately.

With the help of local villagers, they rescued the injured person and took out the bodies from the badly damaged car and sent for post-mortem.

MLA Satish Malviya also reached the accident site during the night to take stock of the situation and instructed the officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation to identify and arrest the absconding dumper driver.