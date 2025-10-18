Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali Funds For Elderly

Indore News: Special Children Brighten Diwali For Elderly |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special children in Indore have turned their Diwali preparations into a meaningful act of service. Students hand-decorated over 1500 diyas and organised an exhibition to raise funds for elderly residents of a local old age home.

Held under the title Urja at The Imagination Station in Baikunth Dham Colony, the exhibition attracted residents from across the city. Many visitors purchased the diyas to support the children and to light their homes with lamps that carry both festive and emotional value.

All proceeds from the exhibition will be used by the students themselves to purchase essential items for an old age home, shared Dr Vini Jhariya, coordinating from Urjasvini Special School.

The children will then personally visit and donate these items to the elderly. The school described this initiative as a way to connect learning with compassion.

The exhibition was inaugurated by social worker Mala Singh Thakur. She said, Such efforts reflected the spirit of cooperation and empathy. The work of these children goes beyond creativity, contributing to the social development of the community, she added.