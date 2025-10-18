 Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali Funds For Elderly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali Funds For Elderly

Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali Funds For Elderly

Special children in Indore have turned their Diwali preparations into a meaningful act of service. Students hand-decorated over 1,500 diyas and organised an exhibition to raise funds for elderly residents of a local old age home

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Special Children Brighten Diwali For Elderly |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Special children in Indore have turned their Diwali preparations into a meaningful act of service. Students hand-decorated over 1500 diyas and organised an exhibition to raise funds for elderly residents of a local old age home.

Held under the title Urja at The Imagination Station in Baikunth Dham Colony, the exhibition attracted residents from across the city. Many visitors purchased the diyas to support the children and to light their homes with lamps that carry both festive and emotional value.

Read Also
Indore News: 4 Surgeries & 28-Day Treatment Later, Teen Survivor Of Horrific Airport Road Truck...
article-image

All proceeds from the exhibition will be used by the students themselves to purchase essential items for an old age home, shared Dr Vini Jhariya, coordinating from Urjasvini Special School.

The children will then personally visit and donate these items to the elderly. The school described this initiative as a way to connect learning with compassion.

FPJ Shorts
'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'Appears To Be Lunatic’: Viral Video Of Woman Throwing Stone At Train Not From Mumbai, Eastern Railway RPF Confirms
'Appears To Be Lunatic’: Viral Video Of Woman Throwing Stone At Train Not From Mumbai, Eastern Railway RPF Confirms
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In Ballia
Uttar Pradesh News: FIR Filed Against ITI Principal, Staff For Harassing Dalit Woman Employee In Ballia
Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains
Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains

The exhibition was inaugurated by social worker Mala Singh Thakur. She said, Such efforts reflected the spirit of cooperation and empathy. The work of these children goes beyond creativity, contributing to the social development of the community, she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In...

Madhya Pradesh October 18, 2025 Weather Update: State Witnesses La Nina Effect; Drizzle Likely In...

Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali...

Indore News: Special Children Display Over 1500 Hand-Decorated Diyas In Exhibition To Raise Diwali...

Indore News: Dhanteras Holiday For 45K Power Outsource Workers Gets Cancelled

Indore News: Dhanteras Holiday For 45K Power Outsource Workers Gets Cancelled

Indore News: Liquor Contractor, 2 Others Booked For Threatening Farmers

Indore News: Liquor Contractor, 2 Others Booked For Threatening Farmers

Indore News: Students Suspended For Two Months For Fake News About Principal’s Demise

Indore News: Students Suspended For Two Months For Fake News About Principal’s Demise