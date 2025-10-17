Indore News: 4 Surgeries & 28-Day Treatment Later, Teen Survivor Of Horrific Airport Road Truck Accident Returns From Mumbai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It took four surgeries and 28-day-long medical treatment for the17-year-old Sanskriti Verma-- one of the victims of horrific Indore truck accident, to get back to her feet. She is now said to be stable and will be returning from Mumbai on Friday.

Verma sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Bombay Hospital in Mumbai on September 20, for the medical treatment. She underwent four surgeries. Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation report has also been released, finding six employees and officers, including a traffic sub-inspector and an ACP, guilty.

इंदौर में सोमवार शाम को एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने कई लोगों और वाहनों को टक्कर मार दी,कई लोग हताहत और घायल pic.twitter.com/rRK4r6s29u — Nitendra Sharma (@nitendrasharma2) September 15, 2025

The accident occurred in Indore on September 15th when a truck entered a no-entry zone on Airport Road, crushing pedestrians from Ramchandra Nagar intersection to Bada Ganpati.

Four people were killed and 18 injured in the incident, including Sanskriti Verma. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Sanskriti and assured her of good treatment. Sanskriti spent the first five days of treatment at Bhandari Hospital in Indore. She underwent surgery on her hand. After infection, doctors recommended a referral to Mumbai.

Sanskriti underwent four surgeries in Mumbai. The arm and leg underwent through a complex surgeries, involving a vein cut from the leg and implanted in the arm. Sankriti is being brought to Indore from Mumbai by ambulance, accompanied by a team of doctors.

Sankriti is reportedly conscious, talking, and eating, but she cannot walk even two steps. Physiotherapy in Mumbai has not yielded any significant improvement. Further treatment, including physiotherapy, will continue in Indore.

According to preliminary investigation the Traffic police officer along with three constables, were found guilty. The Traffic ACP and two TIs have been held responsible for failing to monitor two points.

Notably, on September 15th, around 7:30pm, driver Gulsher and cleaner Shankar, under the influence of alcohol, drove the truck into a crowded no-entry zone (the Aerodrome area). After hitting a person, the cleaner jumped out and ran, but Gulsher continued driving the truck for one kilometer. During this time, it struck several people, killing four and injuring 18.

The Chief Minister later took strict action against the responsible officers and employees, including the DCP Traffic, ACP, TI, and Traffic Subedar.