 MP Shocker! CCTV Shows Youths Peeping In Girls' Changing Room, Secretly Clicking Pictures During College Event In Mandsaur; 3 Arrested
Those arrested have been identified as Umesh Joshi, Ajay Gaur and Himanshu Bairagi. All three accused have been sent to jail. Congress alleged accused belong to ABVP.

Updated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
MP Shocker! 3 ABVP Members Arrested For Secretly Filming Girls During College Event; One On Run | X

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, where some male students were caught peeping in the girls' changing room and secretly recording their videos during a college youth festival.

A few girls noticed someone was watching them and raised an alarm. They complained to in-charge principal Preeti Pancholi about the matter. 

Taking the matter seriously, Pancholi reviewed the CCTV footage, which showed the students behaving suspiciously.

She then filed a written complaint with the Bhanpura police. Police registered a case and arrested 3 students allegedly affiliated with the ABVP, while one student is still on the run.

Those arrested have been identified as Umesh Joshi, city co-college head Ajay Gaur and Himanshu Bairagi. All three accused have been sent to jail.

Also, an investigation is underway to identify the fourth student involved.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

'Beti Bachao...' Congress condemns viral video

As the CCTV footage went viral on social media, Congress condemned the incident and and wrote, “In Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, 4 office-bearers of the ABVP, a student wing affiliated with the BJP, were caught secretly recording videos of female students while they were changing clothes at a government college. Their disgraceful act was captured on CCTV cameras. This shameful incident exposes the true conduct and character of the BJP. On one hand, the BJP talks about women’s safety and respect, yet on the other, its own members are involved in acts that violate women’s dignity….They should be ashamed.” 

