Indore News: Man Dies 13 Days After Being Beaten By Neighbour, Family Alleges Murder |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 52-year-old man died under suspicious circumstances, 13 days after being assaulted by his neighbour following a dispute over kite flying in the Rajendra Nagar police station area.

The family alleged murder, while the police said that they had earlier registered a case of assault on the very same day of the incident and were awaiting the post mortem examination report to confirm the cause of death.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dilip Tayde, a resident of Bheem Nagar. His family members said that the incident took place on October 4, when Dilip stopped his grandson from flying a kite during the festive period. His neighbour Roshan Kharate reportedly objected to this and started arguing with him.

During the altercation, Roshan allegedly abused Dilip and attacked him with a wooden stick, striking him on the hand and chest. Dilip sustained serious internal injuries and was under medical treatment for nearly two weeks, claimed his family members.

On Thursday, his condition worsened and he was admitted to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later at night, they said. The family claimed that the assault caused his death, while police said that the exact cause would be known only after the post mortem examination.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the victim was not admitted to the hospital after the incident and a case of assault had already been registered against the accused on October 4. Further action would be taken after the post mortem report arrived.