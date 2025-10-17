MP News: 15-Member Team Of South African Experts Arrives To Help Forest Department In Capturing Black Bucks In Shajapur District |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fifteen-member team of South African (SA) experts is in Shujalpur of Shajapur district to help the forest department in capturing the Black Bucks.

The SA team, headed by Les Carley, will use Boma Technique to capture the Black Bucks which would be later translocated to Kuno National Park in Sheopur and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary of Mandsaur.

The forest department has hired Robinson Helicopter which the SA Experts will use to chase and capture the Black Bucks.

A senior forest officer said that the department is going to pay around Rs 1 crore to SA experts who will also train forest teams here to learn the techniques of capturing and translocating black bucks using choppers. The forest team will deploy the technique in capturing other wild animals.

Forest department officials said that the SA experts reached Shujalpur on Wednesday.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (APCCF), Wild Life, L Krihnamurthy told Free Press that South African experts have arrived to assist the operation during which the black bucks will be captured in Shajapur district.

It will be either tomorrow (Saturday) or in the following days that the exercise to capture Black Bucks will start, said the official adding that forest officials including he would be trained by the SA Experts on capturing the Black Bucks. It will be a new learning experience, he added.

Special pilot

The South African team has its own pilot named Boss Man who is an expert in flying choppers at lower altitude and chasing black bucks.

Black Bucks, whose population has reached to thousands in the last few years, have become a huge problem to farmers in Shajapur district. The herds of black bucks enter into the fields and destroy the standing crops, causing huge financial losses to the farmers. The MLAs from Shajapur district have even raised the issue of Black Bucks in Assembly Sessions, demanding solution to the problem.