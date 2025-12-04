 MP News: Panna's Famous Tiger P-243 Critically Injured During Territorial Fight — VIDEO
Officials said that the tiger had received basic treatment earlier and had shown some improvement, but his condition has worsened again in the past few days. Panna Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director, Mohit Sood, confirmed that the injury on the tiger's head is severe.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Panna Tiger Reserve’s well-known tiger P-243 was badly injured during a territorial fight on Thursday.

The tiger is now in serious condition.

A video of the tiger in a weak and critical state has gone viral on social media, in which he can be seen trying to touch his head wound, appearing to feel the pain but unable to express it.

article-image

According to forest officials, P-243 was seriously injured after a fight with another tiger. During regular monitoring, the team found him with a deep wound on his head.

Officials said that the tiger had received basic treatment earlier and had shown some improvement, but his condition has worsened again in the past few days.

Panna Tiger Reserve’s Deputy Director, Mohit Sood, confirmed that the injury on the tiger’s head is severe.

The team is keeping a close watch on him.

article-image

Wildlife expert Dr Sanjeev Gupta has been giving the tiger antibiotic shots and other medicines through darting so that treatment can continue without disturbing the animal.

Forest officers have informed senior authorities about the situation and are working according to their directions. The staff is monitoring the tiger round-the-clock to track any change in his condition.

P-243 is one of Panna’s most admired tigers, and many wildlife enthusiasts follow his journey closely.

