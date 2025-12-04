MP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another incident showing a major lapse in the education system came to light after a government school teacher was caught watching a movie of phone during class hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Government Middle School in Varchua.

According to information, three teachers are posted at the school, but teaching has been badly affected.

Teachers Ashok Bilthariya and Ram Bhajan Gond are reportedly absent from school for several days.

#WATCH | Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie On Mobile During Class In Panna, Video Goes Viral#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Panna pic.twitter.com/yMPwwMYCoF — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 4, 2025

Meanwhile, a video of the third teacher, Arun Tomar, has surfaced, showing him sitting in the classroom with his feet on a chair and watching a movie on his mobile instead of teaching students who were waiting to be taught.

In the video, the teacher can even be heard admitting that he was using his mobile phone.

Inquiry ordered

Education department officials have said that an inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken if the teacher is found guilty.

DPC Ajay Gupta also stated that negligence in teaching will not be tolerated.

This incident raises serious questions about the condition of government schools in the district. Despite good salaries and multiple teacher postings, officials appear to be ignoring ground realities.

Neither departmental officers nor senior district administration officials seem to be monitoring the situation.

(Inputs from FP News Service)