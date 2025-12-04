 MP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered -- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered -- VIDEO

MP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered -- VIDEO

This incident raises serious questions about the condition of government schools in the district. Despite good salaries and multiple teacher postings, officials appear to be ignoring ground realities. Neither departmental officers nor senior district administration officials seem to be monitoring the situation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another incident showing a major lapse in the education system came to light after a government school teacher was caught watching a movie of phone during class hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district. 

The incident is said to have taken place at the Government Middle School in Varchua.

According to information, three teachers are posted at the school, but teaching has been badly affected. 

Teachers Ashok Bilthariya and Ram Bhajan Gond are reportedly absent from school for several days. 

FPJ Shorts
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Siddaramaiah’s ₹43 Lakh 'Santos de Cartier' Watch Sparks Debate In Karnataka Politics: All You Need To Know About This Luxury Possession
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mira-Bhayandar To Be Transformed Into 'Free WiFi' Zone In New Year, Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Gold Falls ₹600 To ₹1,31,600/10g On Muted Global Trends, Rate-cut Jitters
Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
Read Also
MP News: Government School Children Served Food In Scrap Paper Instead Of Plates In Sheopur; Video...
article-image

Meanwhile, a video of the third teacher, Arun Tomar, has surfaced, showing him sitting in the classroom with his feet on a chair and watching a movie on his mobile instead of teaching students who were waiting to be taught.

In the video, the teacher can even be heard admitting that he was using his mobile phone.

Read Also
Government School Teacher Burns Bharat Mata Photo In Class, Breaks Religious Images, Threatens...
article-image

Inquiry ordered

Education department officials have said that an inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken if the teacher is found guilty.

DPC Ajay Gupta also stated that negligence in teaching will not be tolerated.

This incident raises serious questions about the condition of government schools in the district. Despite good salaries and multiple teacher postings, officials appear to be ignoring ground realities. 

Neither departmental officers nor senior district administration officials seem to be monitoring the situation.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Constable Injured After 15 Miscreants Attacks Gwalior Police In Morena, Case Registered

MP News: Constable Injured After 15 Miscreants Attacks Gwalior Police In Morena, Case Registered

MP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered --...

MP News: Government School Teacher Caught Watching Movie During Class Hours; Inquiry Ordered --...

International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Park's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into...

International Cheetah Day: CM Mohan Yadav Releases Kuno National Park's Cheetah Veera, 2 Cubs Into...

MP News: Hunter Arrested For Killing Sambar Deer Using Electric Current In Panna; 10 Kg Meat Seized

MP News: Hunter Arrested For Killing Sambar Deer Using Electric Current In Panna; 10 Kg Meat Seized

MP News: Panna's Famous Tiger P-243 Critically Injured During Territorial Fight — VIDEO

MP News: Panna's Famous Tiger P-243 Critically Injured During Territorial Fight — VIDEO