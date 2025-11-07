MP News: Government School Children Served Food In Scrap Paper Instead Of Plates In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral | X / Anurag Dwary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing government school children eating their mid-day meal on a scrap paper, instead of plates, is going viral on social media on Friday.

According to information, the shocking incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.

The clip circulating on social media shows students at a middle school in Hullpur village, Vijaypur block, sitting on ground. They were eating food served on scrap paper.

The video also shows children sitting on the school compound floor, without any shelter and eating their meal from torn pieces of paper instead of plates.

Watch the video here:

After the matter came to light, Sheopur District Collector Arpit Verma ordered an immediate investigation.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) confirmed the incident. Following the probe, the self-help group responsible for providing the meals was terminated.

Also, a show-cause notice was issued to the school principal.

The incident has exposed loopholes in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) scheme, which aims to provide nutritious and hygienic meals to students in government and aided schools.

According to official data, mid-day meals were served in 87,567 out of 88,299 schools across Madhya Pradesh on November 6, leaving 732 schools without meals that day.

The ruling BJP had promised to improve the quality of mid-day meals in its 2023 assembly election manifesto.

Departments of Panchayat, Women and Child Development, and School Education had earlier discussed adding tetra-packed milk and nutritious food to ensure better nutrition for children.