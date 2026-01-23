MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 young men and women from various districts of Madhya Pradesh participated in the Tribal Parichay sammelan held at the Badalbhoi Museum in Chhindwara, marking the first such large-scale youth introduction conference in the region.

The event aimed at strengthening social bonds within the tribal community and creating new opportunities for collective progress.

Addressing the gathering, Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahke said the upliftment of the tribal community remains his top priority. He added that if there is consensus within the community, a mass marriage ceremony will be organized in March under the state government’s Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana.

During the programme, meritorious tribal youths who had cleared competitive examinations conducted by the State Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board were felicitated for their achievements.

Former Governor and chief guest Anusuiya Uikey praised the initiative, stating that such programmes help unite the community and provide a clear direction toward social and educational advancement.

Member of Parliament Bunty Vivek Sahu attended the festival as a special guest. He announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the construction of a tribal community building.

The MP said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused efforts are being made for tribal welfare and the preservation of tribal culture, enabling the community to join the mainstream of development.