 MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara

MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara

Addressing the gathering, Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahke said the upliftment of the tribal community remains his top priority. He added that if there is consensus within the community, a mass marriage ceremony will be organized in March under the state government’s Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): More than 200 young men and women from various districts of Madhya Pradesh participated in the Tribal Parichay sammelan held at the Badalbhoi Museum in Chhindwara, marking the first such large-scale youth introduction conference in the region.

The event aimed at strengthening social bonds within the tribal community and creating new opportunities for collective progress.

Addressing the gathering, Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahke said the upliftment of the tribal community remains his top priority. He added that if there is consensus within the community, a mass marriage ceremony will be organized in March under the state government’s Chief Minister Kanyadan Yojana.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Cooperative Society Land
article-image

During the programme, meritorious tribal youths who had cleared competitive examinations conducted by the State Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board were felicitated for their achievements.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir’s Transfer To Sultanpur Triggers Row Over Judicial Independence
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Interfaith Couple Found Dead In Moradabad Forest, Honour Killing Suspected; 2 Brothers Arrested
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
ISPL Season 3: Zaid Khan Spins Web Around Delhi As Ahmedabad Lions Clinch 13-Run Win
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case
Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Court Awards Double Life Imprisonment To 3 Convicts In 16-Year-Old Kushagra Kanodia Murder Case

Former Governor and chief guest Anusuiya Uikey praised the initiative, stating that such programmes help unite the community and provide a clear direction toward social and educational advancement.

Member of Parliament Bunty Vivek Sahu attended the festival as a special guest. He announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the construction of a tribal community building.

The MP said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused efforts are being made for tribal welfare and the preservation of tribal culture, enabling the community to join the mainstream of development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara
MP News: Over 200 Youths Attend Tribal Parichay Mahotsav In Chhindwara
Bhopal News: CCTV Cameras At 226 Select Centres, Live Feed From Cameras Will Be Available At The...
Bhopal News: CCTV Cameras At 226 Select Centres, Live Feed From Cameras Will Be Available At The...
Bhopal News: New Medical Colleges Tied To Old Ones, Students Suffer Delays
Bhopal News: New Medical Colleges Tied To Old Ones, Students Suffer Delays
Bhopal News: DGP Sets Target To Make Madhya Pradesh Drug-Free In Three Years
Bhopal News: DGP Sets Target To Make Madhya Pradesh Drug-Free In Three Years
Bhopal News: Banned Meat Case; Aslam, Container Driver Taken On Police Remand
Bhopal News: Banned Meat Case; Aslam, Container Driver Taken On Police Remand