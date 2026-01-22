 Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Cooperative Society Land
He sold a plot to one Avinash Mishra. Later when Mishra visited the spot, he found the temple and park and complained. Zishan promised to give another plot, but even after several years, the plot was not given, nor was the money returned. Similarly, Zishan skillfully got a mutation of 1.7 acres of land in his name and 6.44 acres of land in the name of Nikhat Sharma in 2010.

Thursday, January 22, 2026
Bhopal News: Economic Offences Wing Books Builder For Selling Co-Op Society Land | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing had registered a case against a builder and his associates for selling cooperative society land reserved for a temple and a park, said officials here on Thursday.

DG EOW, Upendra Jain said that the builder Zishan Ali and his relative MM Baksh had cheated several people in the name of selling plots.

In 2002, in Narela Shankri area, the builder had changed the lay-out of the housing society plan and carved out 14 more plots.

The land on which the 14 plots were shown was meant for temple, park and installation of an electricity transformer.

He sold a plot to one Avinash Mishra. Later when Mishra visited the spot, he found the temple and park and complained. Zishan promised to give another plot, but even after several years, the plot was not given, nor the money returned.

Similarly, Zishan skill fully got mutation of 1.7 acres of land in his name and 6.44 acres of land in the name of Nikhat Sharma in 2010.

In 2022, the agreement was done to sell part of the land for crores. The land was divided into three parts and the agreement was to sell two parts for Rs 5.25 crore, for which advance of Rs 10 lakh was taken.

In Bawadia Kala, Zishan had developed plots, shopping mall etc on 13 acres of land and taken loan from Punjab National Bank.

Later, when he failed to repay the loan, the bank seized the property.

