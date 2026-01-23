 Bhopal News: 4-Year-Old Culvert Collapse Disrupts Key Rural Road Near Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 4-Year-Old Culvert Collapse Disrupts Key Rural Road Near Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the past three months, villagers from Khamkheda and adjoining areas have been facing severe inconvenience following the collapse of a culvert on the Bairasia–Itkhedi stretch in Huzur tehsil.

Nearly 15 feet of the culvert on the two-kilometre-long rural road caved in around three months ago, but the administration is yet to carry out permanent repairs. The culvert was built just four years ago under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

The issue was highlighted on Thursday by district panchayat vice-president Mohan Singh Jat.

The collapse has left a deep crater approximately five feet wide and seven feet deep right in the middle of the road, making it extremely dangerous for commuters. Villagers allege that no effective remedial measures have been taken so far.

Lapses flagged

Vice-President Jat pointed out incidents where a motorcycle fell into the collapsed portion and school vans continued to pass through the risky stretch, terming it a clear example of administrative negligence and poor-quality infrastructure work in the state capital region.

PMGSY assures action

PMGSY General Manager Sunny Singhania told Free Press that the road was originally constructed by PWD and handed over to PMGSY in 2020–21. Temporary barricading was installed earlier but was allegedly removed by miscreants. Fresh materials have now been sent, barricading is being restored, and a permanent structure will be built soon after approval, he added

