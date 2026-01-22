 Bhopal News: Hit And Run, 19-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Speeding Dumper
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Hit And Run, 19-Year-Old Woman Run Over By Speeding Dumper | Representative image.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old woman died after being run over by a speeding dumper under Ratibad police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The dumper driver fled the spot with the vehicle. A case has been registered, and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused driver, police said.

According to reports, hailing from Raisen, Bhagwati Bai (19) was in a private job and lived in rented accommodation in Ashoka Garden area. On Wednesday evening, Bhagwati took a bike taxi to reach Suraj Nagar to meet her uncle.

After reaching Suraj Nagar crossing, Bhagwati left the bike and was walking to her uncle’s home when a speeding dumper hit her. Bhagwati fell on the road and before she could escape, the dumper ran over her killing her instantly. Police reached the spot and called her family after searching their number in her mobile phone.

In-charge at Ratibad police station Rasbihari Sharma said a case has been registered on the complaint of a bike taxi rider. CCTV footage in the vicinity are being scanned to trace the vehicle and its driver.

