 MP News: Hunter Arrested For Killing Sambar Deer Using Electric Current In Panna; 10 Kg Meat Seized
The Forest Department has reiterated its policy of zero tolerance towards wildlife crimes. A search operation has been launched to arrest the remaining accused. Forest Range Officer Jeetu Singh Baghel and his entire team played a key role in this swift and successful action.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 05:22 PM IST
MP News: Hunter Arrested For Killing Sambar Deer Using Electric Current; 10 Kg Meat Seized | FP Photo

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking case of wildlife hunting and animal cruelty emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Thursday, where hunters reportedly killed a Sambar Deer by using an electric wire trap. 

The Forest Department has arrested one accused and seized around 10 kg of raw sambar meat.

DFO of South Forest Division, Anupam Sharma, said that based on a secret tip-off, a patrol team from Saleha forest range carried out a late-night operation near Bandora village. 

In a dramatic chase, the team caught accused Rahul Balmiki, a resident of Sunwari, red-handed. Officials recovered a sack containing about 10 kg of raw sambar meat from him.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he, along with two accomplices had set up an illegal electric wire to kill the animal. The forest team also seized bamboo poles and iron hooks used for the trap. 

The 2 other accomplices are currently on the run.

The Forest Department has reiterated its policy of zero tolerance towards wildlife crimes. 

A search operation has been launched to arrest the remaining accused. Forest Range Officer Jeetu Singh Baghel and his entire team played a key role in this swift and successful action.

