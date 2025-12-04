MP News: BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi Claims 1.2k People Found 'Suspicious' During SIR; Writes To CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Jabalpur MLA Ajay Vishnoi Claims 1.2k Suspicious Individuals Reported During SIR, Demands Action |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Jabalpur, Ajay Vishnoi claimed that as many as 1200 people were found to be 'suspicious' in ongoing SIR (Special Identification Report) process in the district.

He has also drawn CM Mohan Yadav's attention towards the issue, stating that it is not possible to detain any suspicious individual and investigate them in MP because the police administration has been restrained for 12 years from using Section 109 of the IPC (Section 128 of the BNSS) due to DGP orders.

Vishnoi took to his official social media handle on Thursday drawing attention towards the issue and wrote, “SIR mein mil rahe sandigdh vyaktiyon ki sakhyan jaanch karke yeh sunishchit karna ki ve videshi nagrik nahi hain. Ab tak Jabalpur mein 1200 sandigdh vyakti mile hain. Yeh shaasan ka daayitv hai. Parantu Madhya Pradesh mein kisi sandigdh vyakti ko niruddh karke uski jaanch karna isliye sambhav nahi hai kyunki police prashasan ko IPC ki dhaara 109, BNSS ki dhaara 128, ke upyog par DGP ke aadesh ke kaaran 12 saalon se rok lagi hui hai.”

MLA deamnds govt action

Vishnoi demanded from the government that all such suspects be detained and thoroughly investigated.

He also said that if any of them are found to be foreign nationals living illegally, they should be sent back to their respective countries.

He pointed out that for the past 12 years, detention of suspicious persons has not been implemented in Madhya Pradesh.

According to him, the then DGP had stopped the use of detention powers, which he believed weakened the state’s security mechanism.

The BJP MLA has written a letter to the Chief Minister, urging him to reinstate the provision for detaining suspicious individuals.

Earlier, the police had the authority to detain such people under Section 109 of the CrPC. After the new Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) came into force, this has now become Section 128.