MP SIR News: Target Likely To Be Achieved Before December 11 Deadline; Sanwer Constituency Completes 100% Voter List Revision

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list, about 70% of filling-up of Enumeration Forms (EF) and their digitalisation has been completed in the district by Monday.

Sanwer Assembly Constituency became the first in the district to complete 100% of this work. It is expected that remaining EU form filling and digitalisation will finish before the scheduled deadline of December 11.

Secretary of ECI Vinod Kumar reviewed progress of SIR work at Collector office on Monday. He praised the campaign for rapid progress, transparency, teamwork, quality work and effective use of technology, expressing confidence that the district will achieve its targets within the stipulated timeframe.

He said innovations implemented in the district are inspiring for other districts and advised successful practices in one constituency should be replicated elsewhere.

Kumar interacted directly with booth-level officers and supervisors, inquiring about progress, experiences, challenges and offering guidance on solutions. He instructed officials to make maximum efforts to achieve timely targets, emphasizing that voter list revision is a crucial foundation of democratic process and must be handled with seriousness and responsibility.

Additional Collector and Deputy District Election Officer Navjivan Vijay Pawer, Assistant Deputy District Election Officer and Joint Collector Ajit Shrivastava, and other officials attended the meeting. Pawer informed that the district has a total of 28,67,294 voters, of which information for 20,13,850 voters has been digitised.

This means more than 70% of revision work has been completed, with remaining work progressing rapidly. He added that constituency-wise progress stands at 82.35% in Depalpur, 63.37% in Indore-1, 60.82% in Indore-2, 67.76% in Indore-3, 64.34% in Indore-4, 62.99% in Indore-5, 81.64% in Mhow, 65.95% in Rau and 100% in Sanwer.