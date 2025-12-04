MP News: Short Circuit Sparks Massive Fire Breaks At Cloth Shop In Rewa--VIDEO

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out due to short circuit at a cloth shop in Rewa on Wednesday.

A video of the incident has also circulated on social media, showing the flames spreading through the building while fire brigade teams work to control the blaze.

Watch the video below :

WATCH | A Massive Fire Broke Out Due To Short-circuit At A Cloth Shop In Rewa’s Ghmandi Chowk, Spread Up To The Fourth Floor#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Fire #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/RcbGQC8A8i — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 4, 2025

The accident occurred in Rewa's Ghmandi Chowk, near Bade Phuwara, under the Lordganj police station area.

The fire started on the ground floor and quickly spread up to the fourth floor of the building. The reason is believed to be a short circuit.

The shop is said to belong to Neeraj Jain of Atishay Garments. Because the building was filled with cloth material, the fire kept spreading rapidly. Early estimates suggest that goods worth crores of rupees have been destroyed.

More than a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and are still trying to control the flames. Firefighters say the situation is challenging because the cloth catches fire easily and burns very fast.

This is the second major fire incident in the area within the last 36 hours, raising concerns about safety and electrical issues in nearby shops and buildings.

Police and fire officials are investigating the exact cause of the fire, while efforts to douse the flames continue.