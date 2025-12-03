MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

MP News: Government Should Repeal Land Pooling Law In Simhastha, Otherwise A Protest To Be Launched, Says Bharatiya Kisan Sangh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to repeal the land pooling law in Simhastha area, warning that failure to act will trigger a statewide protest with thousands of farmers converging on Ujjain. The exact date of the protest will be announced soon.

In an online state executive meeting, BKS leaders were directed to hold meetings at regional, district, tehsil and village levels to mobilise support for the movement. BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana demanded immediate issuance of a gazette notification repealing the law, withdrawal of cases against farmers, cancellation of notifications under Sections 8/9/10/11 of the TDS Act, and a ban on permanent construction in Simhastha. He criticised the government for issuing an amendment order despite the Chief Minister’s earlier announcement of repeal, questioning the motives behind it.

BKS leaders also raised concern over fertiliser shortage, lack of MSP purchase for maize, low onion prices, erratic night-time electricity supply and limited paddy procurement centres. The Sangh demanded immediate per quintal relief for maize and onion farmers.

New draft made on land pooling

The Urban Development Department has prepared a new draft for land pooling for Simhastha.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Dubey, has prepared the draft. According to the draft, only a few plots of land will be acquired from the farmers. Sources said the pooling of land on the other side of the Kshipra River for building roads, Mela office and for other works has been included in the draft.

The approval of the BJP, Sangh, and the higher authorities is being taken so that there may not be any dispute. But even before the draft came into existence, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said instead of amending the scheme, it should be totally scrapped.