 MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana, said, "Our demand is that the government immediately issue a gazette notification repealing the land pooling law in the Simhastha area, withdraw the cases filed against farmers, cancel the gazette notifications under Sections 8/9/10/11 of the TDS Act, and prohibit permanent construction in the Simhastha area."

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Government Should Repeal Land Pooling Law In Simhastha, Otherwise A Protest To Be Launched, Says Bharatiya Kisan Sangh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government to repeal the land pooling law in Simhastha area, warning that failure to act will trigger a statewide protest with thousands of farmers converging on Ujjain. The exact date of the protest will be announced soon.

In an online state executive meeting, BKS leaders were directed to hold meetings at regional, district, tehsil and village levels to mobilise support for the movement. BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana demanded immediate issuance of a gazette notification repealing the law, withdrawal of cases against farmers, cancellation of notifications under Sections 8/9/10/11 of the TDS Act, and a ban on permanent construction in Simhastha. He criticised the government for issuing an amendment order despite the Chief Minister’s earlier announcement of repeal, questioning the motives behind it.

BKS leaders also raised concern over fertiliser shortage, lack of MSP purchase for maize, low onion prices, erratic night-time electricity supply and limited paddy procurement centres. The Sangh demanded immediate per quintal relief for maize and onion farmers.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Scammers Creating Fake Facebook Profiles To Dupe People
article-image

New draft made on land pooling

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
TRAI Blocks 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers, 1 Lakh Entities For Spam & Fraud
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Being Hit By Water Tanker In Jogeshwari; Driver Arrested
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali
Mumbai News: Husband Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Violent Dispute In Borivali

The Urban Development Department has prepared a new draft for land pooling for Simhastha.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Dubey, has prepared the draft. According to the draft, only a few plots of land will be acquired from the farmers. Sources said the pooling of land on the other side of the Kshipra River for building roads, Mela office and for other works has been included in the draft.

The approval of the BJP, Sangh, and the higher authorities is being taken so that there may not be any dispute. But even before the draft came into existence, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said instead of amending the scheme, it should be totally scrapped.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

MP News: BKS Threatens Protest Over Simhastha Land Pooling Law

Indore News: Wild Boar Trap Snared Leopard; Poacher's Backyard Yields Paws

Indore News: Wild Boar Trap Snared Leopard; Poacher's Backyard Yields Paws

Indore News: Vendors Clash With IMC Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive On Kanadia Road

Indore News: Vendors Clash With IMC Staff During Anti-Encroachment Drive On Kanadia Road

Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

Indore News: Couple Behind Private Bank Break-In Attempt Arrested

Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12

Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12