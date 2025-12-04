Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12 | representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the holy Ranjit Ashtami on December 12, a massive Prabhat Pheri will be taken out from Ranjit Hanuman Temple with devotion, and immense enthusiasm.

During the Prabhat Pheri, Lord Ranjit Hanuman will tour the area riding on a special golden chariot. Preparations for this grand event have already begun.

Collector Shivam Verma reviewed the preparations in a meeting held on Wednesday at the Shri Ranjit Hanuman Temple premises. IMC commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav, officials from all relevant departments, and Pandit Deepesh Vyas, the chief priest of the temple, were present during the meeting.

Collector Verma directed that proper arrangements be ensured so that devotees do not face any inconvenience and are provided with all necessary facilities. He also emphasised the need for full security arrangements.

It was decided that strict security will be deployed along the Prabhat Pheri route. Strict action will be taken against those arriving under the influence of alcohol. Weapons will not be allowed or displayed on the Yatra route. The area will be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones, and a control room will be set up. In addition, adequate barricading will be installed on the main road.