MP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur |

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): A massive protest march was taken out on Wednesday in Jobat after a minor tribal girl and her sister were allegedly assaulted and pressured for religious conversion.

The town remained completely shut on Wednesday as members of the Hindu community joined the anger march led by Janjati Vikas Manch. The protesters submitted a memorandum demanding demolition of the accused’s alleged illegal constructions.

They issued a two-day ultimatum to the administration, warning of a phased agitation if action is not taken.

Read Also MP News: Supreme Court Postpones OBC Quota Hearing As State Lawyers Absent

The march began from the Shivalaya premises and passed through major routes, echoing slogans that sought justice and protection for women. Police remained on high alert, with heavy deployment from multiple stations under SDOP Ravindra Rathore.

A memorandum was handed to SDM Virendra Singh at the tehsil office. Verification of families who recently settled in the area and action against those accused of fraudulent documentation were demanded. The serious incident has drawn state-wide attention and the region now awaits the administration’s response within the next 48 hours. Numerous community leaders and organisations participated, urging swift and lawful action.