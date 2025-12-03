 MP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur

MP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur

A memorandum was handed to SDM. Verification of families who recently settled in the area and action against those accused of fraudulent documentation were demanded. The serious incident has drawn state-wide attention and the region now awaits the administration’s response within the next 48 hours. Numerous community leaders and organisations participated, urging swift and lawful action.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur |

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): A massive protest march was taken out on Wednesday in Jobat after a minor tribal girl and her sister were allegedly assaulted and pressured for religious conversion.

The town remained completely shut on Wednesday as members of the Hindu community joined the anger march led by Janjati Vikas Manch. The protesters submitted a memorandum demanding demolition of the accused’s alleged illegal constructions.

They issued a two-day ultimatum to the administration, warning of a phased agitation if action is not taken.

Read Also
MP News: Supreme Court Postpones OBC Quota Hearing As State Lawyers Absent
article-image

The march began from the Shivalaya premises and passed through major routes, echoing slogans that sought justice and protection for women. Police remained on high alert, with heavy deployment from multiple stations under SDOP Ravindra Rathore.

FPJ Shorts
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Panvel Civic Body Conducts Training To Eliminate Duplicate Voters Ahead Of 2025 Elections

A memorandum was handed to SDM Virendra Singh at the tehsil office. Verification of families who recently settled in the area and action against those accused of fraudulent documentation were demanded. The serious incident has drawn state-wide attention and the region now awaits the administration’s response within the next 48 hours. Numerous community leaders and organisations participated, urging swift and lawful action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Power Tussle: 2 Breakfast Meetings, Yet The Situation Returns To Square One

Karnataka Power Tussle: 2 Breakfast Meetings, Yet The Situation Returns To Square One

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In...

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In...

Pune News: Economic Offences Wing Arrests Sheetal Tejwani In Land Scam Linked To Ajit Pawar’s Son...

Pune News: Economic Offences Wing Arrests Sheetal Tejwani In Land Scam Linked To Ajit Pawar’s Son...

Haryana Shocker: Woman Kills 4 Children, Including Her Own Son, For Looking ‘More Prettier’ Than...

Haryana Shocker: Woman Kills 4 Children, Including Her Own Son, For Looking ‘More Prettier’ Than...

Mumbai Airport Faces Passenger Outrage As IndiGo Flights Hit By Massive Delays, Cancellations -...

Mumbai Airport Faces Passenger Outrage As IndiGo Flights Hit By Massive Delays, Cancellations -...