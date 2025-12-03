Haryana Shocker: Woman Kills 4 Children, Including Her Own Son, For Looking ‘More Prettier’ Than Her In Panipat – VIDEO

Poonam after getting arrested | X

Panipat: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana’s Panipat. Haryana Police on Wednesday arrested a woman for killing four children over the past two years.

The four children include her own son and niece. The woman has been identified as Poonam. She reportedly confessed during interrogation that she targeted “beautiful children” because she could not tolerate anyone appearing more attractive than her.

According to the police, Poonam admitted that she murdered all four children using the same method. She killed them by holding their heads underwater to make the deaths appear as accidental drownings. The case came to light after suspicion arose during the fourth incident, prompting a detailed probe that eventually exposed her involvement in multiple killings.

Poonam drowned her six-year-old niece in a water tub on December 1 when the entire family had gathered for a wedding function in Sonipat. The incident occurred when the wedding procession arrived in Naultha, and the family left with it around 1.30 p.m.

Killed Sister-In Law's Daughter & Own Son

In 2023, Poonam allegedly killed her sister-in-law’s daughter and later her own six-year-old son. According to her confession, her son saw his cousin sister being drowned in a bathtub. Fearing that he would reveal the truth, she drowned him in the same manner.

To mislead the family, she fabricated a story claiming both children accidentally reached the water container while playing and drowned together. As her own son had also died, no one suspected her involvement at the time.

Earlier this year, in August, Poonam murdered another girl in Siwah village, giving the reason that the child was “prettier" than her.

Police Action

Based on the complaint and subsequent investigation, the Panipat Police arrested the accused and registered a murder case. Officials said psychological evaluation and further interrogation were underway to understand the extent of her criminal behaviour and whether more victims could be involved.