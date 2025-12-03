'Physical Appearance Does Not Define Ability': Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, December 3: At a state-level event held in Uttar Pradesh to mark World Disability Day 2025, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that physical appearance has no bearing on a person’s capabilities or their ability to achieve goals. Addressing the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, organized to honor individuals and organizations contributing to disability empowerment, distribute scholarships, and provide assistive devices, he highlighted India’s ancient Rishi tradition, which teaches that true ability is defined not by the body but by the mind, determination, and self-confidence.

He noted that the world has repeatedly witnessed this strength and resilience through the achievements of persons with disabilities.

Extending his greetings on World Disability Day, the Chief Minister also remembered India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, on his birth anniversary, paying tribute to his inspiring legacy. He referred to the Ashtavakra Gita, written by sage Ashtavakra, who guided King Janaka of Videha toward self-realization, and cited medieval saint Surdas as another symbol of extraordinary ability rising above physical limitations.

He added, “With even minimal support, persons with disabilities have accomplished remarkable feats that many would consider impossible, and the central and state government initiatives currently underway offer valuable platforms for their progress.”

The Chief Minister expressed concern that when a child in a family becomes disabled, whether due to an accident, medical condition, or any other reason, they often face neglect from both family and society. This lack of attention, he said, can leave a lasting emotional impact, making the child feel helpless. With timely encouragement and support, however, they can achieve exceptional outcomes.

Highlighting examples from within the state government, he said, “The Secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department in Uttar Pradesh is a Paralympic medalist and a member of India’s most successful Paralympic contingent. Similarly, the Divisional Commissioner of Chitrakoot, despite being

visually impaired, is performing his role with full efficiency.” These examples, he said, reaffirm that determination and self-confidence, not physical form, are the true measures of strength. This is why India’s wisdom traditions have never regarded the body as the basis of one’s capability.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Every human being is a divine creation, and the presence of God within each individual calls for compassion, empathy, and support. With even a small amount of encouragement, people with disabilities can be brought into the mainstream, where their strengths can significantly benefit society.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming societal attitudes towards people with disabilities, noting that while a person may have a physical impairment, they may also possess exceptional mental ability and maturity, which, if nurtured, can contribute greatly to the nation.

He added, “The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the disability pension from ₹300 to ₹1,000 and expanded the beneficiary base from 8 lakh to more than 11 lakh, ensuring transparency through technology. The state has also established quality institutions for persons with disabilities and is rapidly expanding the distribution of assistive devices to support their everyday needs.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that under the leadership of Hon’ble PM, the welfare of persons with disabilities in Uttar Pradesh has gained significant momentum. Earlier, accessing basic assistive devices such as wheelchairs, tricycles, white canes, and hearing aids was extremely difficult. However, the situation has improved considerably with the strengthening of ALIMCO in Kanpur and the activation of District Disability Rehabilitation Centers (DDRCs). All DDRCs in the state are being revitalized, and new centers are being established at every commissionerate headquarters.

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s use of the term 'Divyang’ has introduced a new language of respect and a positive mindset across the country. Government buildings, public transport, and community spaces are being made barrier-free, and efforts are underway to make schools fully accessible. Along with Braille and sign language facilities, ramps, scholarships,

free training, skill development, and employment initiatives, the state has implemented 4% reservation in government services and 5% reservation in educational institutions for persons with disabilities.”

The Chief Minister shared that more than 16.23 lakh UDID cards have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, with over 19.74 lakh registrations completed. He added, “The leprosy pension has been raised from ₹2,500 to ₹3,000, and grants for prosthetic limbs have been increased from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. Support has also been extended for modern assistive technologies such as smartphones, tablets, and Daisy players. So far, over 3.84 lakh prosthetic devices have been distributed. Surgical assistance has been enhanced from ₹8,000 to ₹10,000, and cochlear implants are being supported with a grant of ₹6 lakh. This year alone, 108 children have successfully undergone cochlear implant surgery.”

He informed that shelter homes for persons with intellectual disabilities are operational in Bareilly, Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow, each with a capacity of 50 residents. New centers are being set up in Chitrakoot and Banda, and a total of 24 institutions are currently functioning across 16 districts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further stated that marriage incentives have been provided to more than 6,100 couples, and 8,835 persons with disabilities have received assistance for self-employment. Day-care centers for children operate in all 18 divisions of the state. A total of 1,488 children are studying and residing in 21 special schools named Prayas, Sankalp, Mamta, and Sparsh.

He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India to have two universities dedicated to higher education for persons with disabilities, Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University. Both institutions offer higher education with full residential facilities. In the financial year 2024–25, scholarships worth ₹3,124 crore were provided to OBC students, benefiting more than 32.22 lakh students. The budget for computer training has been raised from ₹11 crore to ₹32.92 crore, enabling 29,769 students to receive training. Under the Marriage Grant Scheme, assistance was provided to 1 lakh daughters from economically weaker backwards-class families in 2024–25, compared with ₹141 crore allocated for the scheme in 2016–17.

Interaction with students and exhibition visit

At the state-level World Disability Day 2025 event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted warmly with students with disabilities and distributed chocolates, meal boxes, MR kits, and other gifts. Responding to the students’ request, he also clicked a selfie with them.

The Chief Minister later visited an exhibition organized to mark the occasion and inspected various stalls showcasing initiatives for disability empowerment.

A short film highlighting scholarship distribution, assistive device support, and the recognition of individuals and organizations working in the field was screened during the program.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Disabled Empowerment Narendra Kashyap, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharwal, former minister and MLC Dr. Mahendra Singh, MLC Mukesh Sharma, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, Ramchandra Pradhan, Engineer Avnish Kumar Singh, senior officers, and numerous beneficiaries were present at the event.

The following were honored at the awards ceremony

During the awards ceremony, Pratik Saini, Vikram Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Mohammad Hamid were honored as the state-level Best Disabled Employee with a shawl, a cheque, and a memento.

Ragini Shah was awarded the state-level award for Best Employer with Disabilities. Keshav Jalan was awarded the state-level award for Best Placement Officer and Agency.

Mukesh Kumar Shukla and Bobby Ramani were honored with the state-level award for Best Individuals Working for Disabled Persons. An organization from Bhinga, Shravasti, was awarded the state-level award for Best Organization.

Ashadeep Charitable Service Committee, Muzaffarnagar, was awarded the state-level award for Best Organization Working for Disabled Persons.

Nand Prasad Yadav, Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, Vinayak Bahadur, Ashok Kumar, and Aastha Rai were honored with the state-level award for Inspiration.

Ankit Singhal was awarded the state-level award for improving the lives of disabled people. Shazia Siddiqui was honored with the state-level award for product development.

Integrated Development Regional Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Disability Empowerment Center, Gorakhpur, and Uttar Pradesh Mook Badhir Vidyalaya, Prayagraj, were honored with state-level awards for creating a barrier-free environment.

Prayagraj district was honored as the best district for providing excellent services to the disabled. Praveen Shekhar, Kumari Pooja, Shubham Prajapati, Sadhna Singh, and Himanshu Nagpal were also honored.

Government Braille Press, Lucknow, was honored as the best Braille Press. Ajit Singh and Rhythm Sharma were honored as the best disabled athletes. Dr. Rajendra Pensia and Dr. Dilip Kumar were also honored.

In addition, students of Sparsh Government Blind Boys and Girls Inter College were awarded for their outstanding performance in the 2024-25 academic year.