 Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police Constable
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police Constable

Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police Constable

An Andheri court convicted 83-year-old Naval K. Shrivastav for rash driving that injured a police constable on Juhu Versova Link Road in 2018. Shrivastav ignored the constable’s signal, hit his bike and allegedly tried to flee. The court rejected his IPC Section 95 defence, sentencing him till the rising of the court and imposing a ₹1,000 fine.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police Constable | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a case of rash and negligent driving and injuring a police constable, the metropolitan magistrate court, Andheri, sentenced an 83-year-old Andheri resident till the rising of the court (confined to a holding area until the day’s court session ends) and imposed a fine of Rs1,000.

One day in August 2018, the police constable, Ashok Naringekar, was on bike on the Juhu Versova Link Road. The convicted man, Naval K Shrivastav, then 76 years old, was driving his black Chevrolet. Naringekar claimed as the signal turned green, they both moved ahead. However, as there was heavy traffic, Naringekar gestured Shrivastav to stop but he ignored it, hitting his bike and causing injury.

Read Also
Mumbai: Goregaon College Sparks Row After Banning Burqas In Classrooms, Students Protest Rule; Video
article-image

It was alleged that Shrivastav tried to flee but was caught by the traffic police. Shrivastav claimed that the act causing slight harm does fall within the exception given under Section 95 of the Indian Penal Code. Metropolitan magistrate SG Agrawal rejected Shrivastav’s defence that the injury suffered by the victim was very minor.

The court said driving on a public road in a negligent manner is an offence for which the defence under Section 95 of the IPC cannot be raised.

FPJ Shorts
Android 16 QRP2 Update Now Rolling Out For Pixel Phones: Here's What's New, Eligible Devices, & How To Install
Android 16 QRP2 Update Now Rolling Out For Pixel Phones: Here's What's New, Eligible Devices, & How To Install
Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad
Sensex Falls 165.35 Points To 84,972.92, Nifty 77.85
Sensex Falls 165.35 Points To 84,972.92, Nifty 77.85
Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets Eyes On The Prize, Awaits ₹200 Crore From The Municipal Bonds Route
Nashik Municipal Corporation Sets Eyes On The Prize, Awaits ₹200 Crore From The Municipal Bonds Route

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad

Mumbai Food Guide: Explore This Hidden Breakfast Spot In Malad

'RERA Bodies Cannot Decide Flat Title Disputes, Civil Courts Have Exclusive Jurisdiction': Bombay HC

'RERA Bodies Cannot Decide Flat Title Disputes, Civil Courts Have Exclusive Jurisdiction': Bombay HC

Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police...

Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Man Gets Day-Long Custody, ₹1,000 Fine For Negligent Driving, Injury To Police...

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Phase I: Violence, Cash-For-Votes Claims Cloud Polling Day

Maharashtra Local Body Elections Phase I: Violence, Cash-For-Votes Claims Cloud Polling Day

Mumbai: Goregaon College Sparks Row After Banning Burqas In Classrooms, Students Protest Rule; Video

Mumbai: Goregaon College Sparks Row After Banning Burqas In Classrooms, Students Protest Rule; Video