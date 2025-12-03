 Maharashtra Local Body Elections Phase I: Violence, Cash-For-Votes Claims Cloud Polling Day
Polling for 264 municipal bodies in Maharashtra saw around 60% turnout but was marred by widespread clashes, vandalism, and allegations of cash-for-votes. Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP workers traded accusations across several districts, prompting police action. Cash was seized, bogus voters caught, and EVM glitches reported, turning the polls into a bitterly fought contest.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Local Body Elections Phase I: Violence, Cash-For-Votes Claims Cloud Polling Day | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Polling for the 264 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra witnessed clashes among political workers and allegations of cash-for-votes at several places, making it one of the most bitterly fought local elections in recent times.

Approximately 60% polling was recorded by 5.30 PM, State Election Commission sources said. The poll panel said final figure was expected to be late as district officials were working to collate data. By 3:30 pm, 47.51% turnout was recorded. Voting, which began at 7.30 am, concluded at 5.30 pm, officials said.

Soon after voting began, reports of violence started pouring in from Raigad and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region. In Sindhudurg, workers of the Shiv Sena (led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) jointly accused the BJP of distributing money in Malwan. Tensions escalated in Raigad when supporters of Shinde and NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare came face-to-face, prompting police intervention. Shiv Sena was particularly aggressive in Thane and Palghar. Workers aligned with the Sena, NCP, and BJP—the partners in the ruling Mahayuti—were seen hurling allegations and counter-allegations.

In Mahad, a local NCP leader was allegedly beaten up by supporters of MLA Gogavale’s son, Vikas. Some vehicles were vandalised. Sushant Jabre, an NCP officebearer, alleged that he was threatened at gunpoint by Vikas Gogavale. In nearby Mahad town, tense moments unfolded between Shiv Sena and NCP supporters, with reports also suggesting clashes between BJP and NCP workers. MP Sunil Tatkare denied involvement in the Mahad clashes. In Malvan, MLA Nilesh Rane alleged that two vehicles belonging to BJP workers were found moving suspiciously at 2 a.m.

He said he alerted the local police, further heightening tensions. Rane claimed that large amounts of cash were recovered from these vehicles. Days earlier, he had conducted a sting operation purportedly showing a stash of currency notes at the residence of a local BJP leader. Clashes between supporters of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP were reported from Dahanu. Tense moments were also witnessed at several polling booths. In Badlapur, Sena and BJP workers clashed, prompting police to disperse the mob. The state police’s flying squad seized currency notes in Badlapur and Matheran.

Tension prevailed in Gevrai town of Beed district after an altercation between two groups escalated into stonepelting outside a BJP leader’s house. Police made a lathi charge. Supporters of local NCP MLA Vijaysinh Pandit (Ajit Pawar faction) and former BJP MLA Laxman Pawar also engaged in a heated argument at a polling booth. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pronounced violence had no place in democracy.

A case was registered against Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar for entering a polling booth in violation of rules in Hingoli city. There were clashes as local leaders accused rivals of distributing cash and facilitating bogus voting. Clashes were also reported from Muktai Nagar (Jalgaon), Bhor (Pune), Mhaswad (Satara), Jat (Sangli), Buldhana, and Shahada (Nandurbar). In Buldhana, police caught two bogus voters.

Reports said at least four EVMs malfunctioned in Nandurbar, leading to long queues. Similar complaints were also reported from Amaravati, Badlapur, Nanded, Jalgaon, Yavatmal, Bhokardan, and Akluj. According to officials, a voter smashed an EVM at Gadchandur (Chandrapur). A Shiv Sena worker from the Shinde camp was caught allegedly distributing money.

