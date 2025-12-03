 Mumbai: Goregaon College Sparks Row After Banning Burqas In Classrooms, Students Protest Rule; Video
Vivek Vidyalaya Junior College in Mumbai's Goregaon has banned burqas in classrooms, a change from years of permission. This decision sparked controversy, with students reporting discomfort. Affected students, joined by an AIMIM advocate, approached Teen Dongri police. The principal was summoned for talks, refusing to revoke the rule without consulting management.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Mumbai: Vivek Vidyalaya Junior College in Mumbai's Goregaon has come under scrutiny after introducing a new dress code that bars students from wearing burqas inside classrooms, a shift that has surprised many, as the attire had been permitted for years.

While Mumbai colleges often restrict outfits like ripped jeans, shorts, or crop tops, this institution has now added religious coverings such as burqas and niqabs to the list, citing the need to avoid clothing that reveals religion or shows cultural disparity. Hijabs and headscarves, however, continue to be allowed.

The controversy escalated after a video shared by local news portal GalliNews went viral on X, showing burqa-wearing students being stopped at the college entrance. A student narrates the situation, and the clip later shows the group meeting the principal, who appears firm in rejecting their request to withdraw the rule.

Several students stated that they now arrive on campus in burqas, change into regular clothes in the washroom before class, and switch back afterward. “I’ve worn a burqa all my life. Sitting in class without one feels uncomfortable,” said an FYJC student, as quoted by Mid-day.

Importantly, the ban applies only to the junior college section; the senior college has no such restriction. Students who questioned the decision claimed they were asked to cancel their admissions if they disagreed with the policy.

On December 1, a group of affected students, joined by AIMIM advocate Jahanara Shaikh, approached the Teen Dongri police station in Goregaon West. The principal was summoned for discussions. Shaikh confirmed that no legal action has been taken yet. “We requested the principal to revoke the rule, but she refused, saying she would consult the management. We will meet the authorities again in two days,” she said, as quoted by Mid-day. The college management has not issued any official statement into the matter as of now.

