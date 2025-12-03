₹60-Crore Fraud Case: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Seek Suspension Of LOC To Visit Ailing Father In London

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty | PTI

Mumbai, Dec 02: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them so they can visit Kundra’s ailing father in London.

Couple Booked in Rs 60-Crore Cheating Case Lodged by EOW

The LOC was issued in connection with a Rs 60-crore cheating case lodged by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on a complaint by Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd.

Kundra’s Father Critically Unwell; Medical Complications Detailed in Plea

According to the couple’s petition, Kundra’s father was diagnosed on November 10 with a chronic and unexplained iron-ammonia deficiency causing severe complications and blood loss. He has been advised a repeat capsule endoscopy or double-balloon enteroscopy.

The plea states he has been experiencing recurrent episodes of breathlessness and his condition is deteriorating. The couple has sought permission to travel to London at the earliest, until January 20, 2026.

Complainant Seeks Time Citing Perjury Application Against Shetty

During the hearing, Kothari’s advocate sought time, saying he has filed a perjury application against Shetty. He claimed the notary who attested an affidavit submitted by Shetty in an earlier plea stated he had not seen her sign the document personally, and that her signatures on two documents did not match.

Shetty’s Advocate Requests Time to Respond

Shetty’s advocate said he had not received the perjury application and sought time to respond.

HC Issues Notice to State, Next Hearing in Two Weeks

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and R.R. Bhonsale issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

EOW Allegations: Rs 60 Crore Diverted for ‘Personal Benefits’

Kothari has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, Shetty and Kundra induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, promising business expansion and monthly returns, but diverted the funds for their “personal benefits.”

The couple has filed separate petitions seeking quashing of the FIR, terming it “false, distorted, and maliciously filed with an ulterior motive to extort money.”

