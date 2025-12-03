Maharashtra: Arrest Warrant Sought Against Uddhav Thackeray For Not Appearing Before Koregaon Bhima Commission

Uddhav Thackeray |

Mumbai: The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission, which is investigating the 2018 violence near Pune, had earlier issued a notice to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to submit a letter allegedly given to him by senior NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar regarding the incident.

Despite the formal notice, neither Thackeray nor any representative on his behalf appeared before the commission on Tuesday. Taking note of this absence, lawyers representing Adv. Prakash Ambedkar filed an application demanding that an arrest warrant be issued against Thackeray, according to a Maharashtra Times report. The commission’s decision on this request is still awaited.

Background Of The Case

During ongoing hearings related to the Koregaon Bhima riots, the commission had instructed Sharad Pawar to submit a copy of a letter he had reportedly written to then Chief Minister Thackeray about the violence. Pawar informed the panel that he no longer had a copy of that letter. Later, the commission directed Thackeray to provide the document. A formal notice was issued to him earlier, but no response or document was submitted.

In the previous hearing, the commission had questioned why an arrest warrant should not be issued against Thackeray, and ordered him to present his explanation during Tuesday’s session. It was widely expected that either Thackeray or his representative would appear to present his stand.

However, on Tuesday, no appearance was made, nor was any statement or submission filed on Thackeray’s behalf. As a result, Adv. Kiran Kadam, representing Prakash Ambedkar, submitted a fresh application to the commission. The application argues that Thackeray ignored clear instructions to submit the letter and related documents. Therefore, the lawyer contended, issuing an arrest warrant is both justified and necessary to ensure compliance with the commission’s orders. The commission has not yet delivered its ruling on this request.

The Koregaon Bhima Commission’s term had officially ended in October, after which an extension was sought. The state government has repeatedly granted extensions to allow the commission to complete its work. According to the report quoting officials, the commission has now been granted an extension until March next year to continue its proceedings.

