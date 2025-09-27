 ‘Assaulted, Hung Upside Down’: Shocking VIDEOS Of Child Abuse At Sirjan Public School In Haryana's Panipat Go Viral
‘Assaulted, Hung Upside Down’: Shocking VIDEOS Of Child Abuse At Sirjan Public School In Haryana's Panipat Go Viral

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Instagram/@arpa_n1073

Panipat: A disturbing video has surfaced from Haryana's Panipat. The video shows a school teacher brutally assaulting small school children. The children are sitting on a mat in an open space, with a female teacher seated on a chair.

The teacher calls a child forward and can be seen tightly slapping the child in front of the other children. The teacher is also seen holding the child's ears while slapping him. The teacher then calls another student, who was standing behind the first child, and starts slapping him as well.

The undated video is from Sirjan Public School, located on Jatal Road in Panipat, and has gone viral on social media. Another video from the same school has surfaced, showing a child hung upside down as part of a punishment.

Reportedly, some children were also asked to clean toilets as part of a punishment. The person who shared the video claimed on Saturday that the principal of the school had arrived with others to assault him.

article-image

He stated that the principal said making children clean toilets was part of the punishment for their mistakes. He also claimed that the principal made this statement in the presence of around 50 people.

