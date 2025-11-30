BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Here's How To Apply

BOI SO Recruitment 2025 | bankofindia.bank.in

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: The Bank of India has stated that online registration for the BOI SO Recruitment 2025 is closing today, November 30, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of bankofindia.bank.in. The recruitment campaign comprises 115 positions for specialist officers across various professional streams.

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The BOI SO Recruitment 2025 notification was sent out on November 17, 2025, and the online application process commenced the same day. The Bank of India will announce the examination date later.

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees vary by category. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay Rs. 850, whereas SC, ST, and PWD applicants must pay Rs. 175. All payments must be made online exclusively.

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the BOI SO recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bank of India (BOI) at bankofindia.bank.in.

Step 2: After this, go to the recruitment section and then select the BOI SO Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: Next, to generate login credentials, register with the details such as a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, fill out the online application form, upload the required documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for BOI SO recruitment

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Age limit: The age limit varies by role, with calculations based on the October 1, 2025, cutoff date. Age relaxation shall be applied in accordance with the established rules.

b. Education qualification: Educational requirements vary by position, so applicants should see the official notification for specifics. Only those who meet the stipulated standards will be considered for the following phases of the selection procedure.

Read the official notification here

BOI SO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Depending on the position, the selection process may include a written examination as well as a personal interview. Successful candidates will go through document verification, followed by a medical check to establish their ultimate eligibility.