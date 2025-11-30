NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025 | nabard.org

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is going to close the online application procedure for the Grade 'A' assistant manager recruitment 2025 today, November 30, 2025. Eligible applicants can complete the application form via the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment has 91 opportunities for assistant manager positions across multiple streams. It provides opportunities in a variety of fields, including RDBS, Legal Service, and Protocol & Security Service.

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The NABARD Grade 'A' assistant manager recruitment 2025 notification was issued on November 4, 2025, with online applications beginning on November 8, 2025. The final day to apply online is November 30, 2025. The preliminary test is set on December 20, 2025, with the main examination on January 25, 2026.

Direct link to apply

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants must hold a graduate degree or a comparable qualification in a relevant discipline. The age range for applying is 21 to 30 years, with age relaxations available in accordance with government guidelines.

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants in the General, OBC, and EWS categories need to pay an online fee of Rs. 850, whereas SC, ST, and PWD candidates must pay Rs. 150. Payments should be made using the official NABARD gateway.

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure has several stages. Candidates must first pass the preliminary written exam, followed by the main written exam. Before receiving a final appointment, successful candidates must first complete a psychometric test, an interview, document verification, and a medical examination.

Read the official notification here

NABARD Grade ‘A’ Assistant Manager Recruitment 2025: About the pre-recruitment training program

NABARD has announced an online pre-recruitment training program for SC, ST, OBC, and PWBD candidates. The training will take place from December 8 to 19, 2025, excluding weekends. Candidates will receive the joining link to the email address they supplied during online registration.