Karnataka News: JD(S) Leader Revanna’s Children Get Deeper Into Legal Trouble Over Sexual Assault Case

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna | File Pic

Bengaluru: Two children of former JD(S) minister H D Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda are into deep legal problems in connection with separate sexual assault cases they are facing, with the courts refusing to take linient stand on any of them.

While the People's Representative Court has rejected the B-report filed by the SIT formed to probe into the `unnatural sexual assault' charges against Suraj Revanna, the Karnataka High Court has refused to set aside the People's Representatives Court decision against younger son Prajwal Revanna, who has been convicted to life imprisonment.

While hearing Suraj Revanna's case, the People's Representative Court Judge Shivakumar rejected the B-report submitted by the SIT, probing the charges. The Court has directed the SIT to submit the complete investigation report by Dec 29.

The SIT had cited that there was lack of evidence in the complaint filed by a JD(S) worker, who alleged that Suraj Revanna had used him for unnatural sexual favors. Suraj Revanna is out on the bail now.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has rejected Prajwal Revanna's plea to suspend his life sentence in a rape case.

The division bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Justice K S Mudagal and Justice T Venkatesh Naik said that it was not a fit case to grant bail, observing ``weighing the material on record, the gravity of the offence and considering the effect on other pending cases against the appellant, if appellant is released on bail, this court is of the considered opinion that this is not a fit case for granting suspension of sentence and bail.''

Prajwal Revanna, who has been now assigned the job of librarian in the Parappana Agrahara prisons has to continue his stay till further orders.