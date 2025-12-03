 On Camera: Child Jumps Off Moving Biked To Avoid School In UP's Kanpur
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
In an unusual incident from Baraur town in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, a child jumped off a moving motorcycle in a desperate attempt to avoid going to school. The incident caused the motorcycle to fall on the road, though fortunately no one sustained serious injuries. The entire episode was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

Puttan Siddiqui, a resident of Baraur town, was taking his three grandsons, Ahaan, Aatib, and Aashiq, to their school in Minapur. As they reached the main road, barely 50 steps from home, the youngest grandson Ahaan suddenly jumped off the moving motorcycle, determined not to go to school.

The unexpected leap caused the motorcycle to lose control and fall onto the road, throwing Puttan Siddiqui and his other two grandsons Aatib and Aashiq to the ground. Siddiqui immediately gave chase, shouting "Catch him, catch him," but Ahaan managed to run back toward home.

After struggling to pick up the fallen motorcycle, Puttan Siddiqui headed home to catch Ahaan. However, the boy didn't go home and instead ran through the town's alleys. Not wanting to delay the other two children from reaching school on time, Siddiqui decided to take only Aatib and Aashiq to school.

Despite the fall, no one was injured in the incident. The episode has since become a topic of discussion among local residents, with many amused by the child's extraordinary determination to skip school.

