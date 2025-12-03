Jharkhand: Three, Including A child, Killed As Car Hits Divider While Overtaking Bus In Hazaribag

At least three people, including a child, died and seven others were injured after their car hit a divider while overtaking a bus in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday. | Representational Image

Hazaribag: At least three people, including a child, died and seven others were injured after their car hit a divider while overtaking a bus in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Gangtahi bridge under Barhi police station limits around 6.30 am when they were returning from a wedding in West Bengal, they said.

"They were en route to Gaya in Bihar when the car hit a divider while overtaking a bus near Ganghati bridge," Barhi SDPO Ajit Kumar Bimal told PTI.

The injured were taken to hospital, where three of them succumbed to injuries during treatment, another officer said.

The deceased were identified as Poonam Devi (39), Jai Bhawani Yadav (28) and Ansika Kumari (10).

