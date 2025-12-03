 Pune Big Breaking: Economic Offences Wing Arrests Sheetal Tejwani In Land Scam Linked To Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth Pawar’s Company
Tejwani, who was previously reported to be absconding after being named as an accused alongside Parth Pawar's business partner Digvijay Patil and others for alleged misappropriation and cheating, was taken into custody on Wednesday

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Pune Big Breaking: Economic Offences Wing Arrests Sheetal Tejwani In Land Scam Linked To Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth Pawar’s Company | File Pic

Pune: Pune Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Sheetal Tejwani in connection with the controversial land deals in Pune District, a multi-crore land scam where she allegedly acted as the power of attorney to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, is a partner.

Tejwani, who was previously reported to be absconding after being named as an accused alongside Parth Pawar's business partner Digvijay Patil and others for alleged misappropriation and cheating, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

