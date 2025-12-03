 Nashik Ashram School Students Shine At Tribal Development Sports Competition
HomePuneNashik Ashram School Students Shine At Tribal Development Sports Competition

Nashik Ashram School Students Shine At Tribal Development Sports Competition

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Nashik: The Nashik Integrated Tribal Development Project-level sports competition of the Tribal Development Department was recently held at the Government Secondary and Higher Secondary Ashram School, Nalegaon (Tal. Dindori, District Nashik). Students of the Government English Medium Residential Ashram School achieved great success in this competition. 

The boys and girls teams under the age of 14 and 17 won first place in handball. The girls team under the age of 17 won second place in the 4x100 relay category. In the individual category, Gaurav Katore won the gold medal in shot put. Maya Mangesh Game won first place in the 400 run category, Dimple Bhoye won third place in the 600 run category and Ayush Gumbade won third place in the 200 run category. 

The successful students received guidance and support from Sports Guide Mangesh Game, Sports Department Head Dattatray Pote, Superintendent Gaurinanda Patil, Nirmala Nagarale, Superintendent Santosh Sonawane, Gaurav Doke, Art Teacher Sanjay Durgawad, and Yogesh Ahire. Meanwhile, the students who achieved success in this competition have been selected for the zonal sports competition to be held in Jalgaon. 

The students were praised by Project Officer Arpita Thube, Assistant Project Officer Pramila Sawant, Extension Officer Anita Nerkar, Principal Tanveer Jahagirdar, School Management Committee Chairman Sandeep Thakare, Vice President Anandi Gawanda and others.

