Nashik College Picnic Bus Plunges Into Gorge Near Karad, 4 Students Critical |

Nashik: A picnic bus carrying students of Late B. P. Junior College of Science, Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka, met with a serious accident near Karad on the Pune–Bengaluru highway, within the limits of Wathar village in Satara district. The bus plunged nearly 20 feet into a gorge. Around 40 to 45 students and teachers were on board.



As soon as the crash sound was heard, local villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. They made intense efforts to pull the students out of the bus. According to initial reports, four students were critically injured, and more than fifteen students sustained minor injuries.

The critically injured students are: Rishikesh Pachorkar, Prajwal Maher, Sarthak Chavan, and Piyush Kale.



All injured students were immediately shifted to Krishna Hospital in Karad. The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, though preliminary suspicion points to the bus driver losing control of the vehicle. The accident created panic among parents as the students’ joyful trip suddenly turned tragic.



District Collector Contacts Satara Administration



Meanwhile, Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad contacted the Satara district administration to obtain details about the incident and to ensure that the injured students receive proper medical treatment. The Karad Tehsildar and Sub-Divisional Officer visited the accident site and reviewed the situation. Treatment of the students is currently underway at the hospital.