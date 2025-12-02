 CREDAI Nashik Metro To Recognise Excellence In Construction Industry
To acknowledge the contribution of various stakeholders in the construction industry—including developers, architects, and other professionals—CREDAI Nashik Metro has announced the "Nashik Real Estate Awards 2025." The announcement was made by President Gaurav Thakkar and Honorary Secretary Tushar Sankalecha.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Nashik: To acknowledge the contribution of various stakeholders in the construction industry—including developers, architects, and other professionals—CREDAI Nashik Metro has announced the “Nashik Real Estate Awards 2025.” The announcement was made by President Gaurav Thakkar and Honorary Secretary Tushar Sankalecha.

These awards aim to recognise excellence in residential, commercial, innovative, and sustainable construction projects. The award ceremony will be held on December 25 at Hotel Gateway. Irfan Razack and Ramani Shastry from the Prestige Group will grace the event, informed coordinator Nishit Atal.

The important award categories include:
Best Residential Project,  Best Commercial Project (within 50,000 sq. ft.), Best Residential Project (Cluster of 2–4 buildings), Best Township Project, Best Residential Plot Development within Municipal Limits, Best Industrial Layout, Best Warehouse Project, Best Hospital/Healthcare Facility, Best Resort/Hospitality Project.

