 Nashik: Local Body Polls Postponed In 7 Wards Due To Nomination Errors; Check Details
The postponement has been announced due to an appeal filed in court regarding a mayoral candidate, as well as errors found in the nomination papers of certain candidates. Following this temporary suspension, the revised election schedule will be announced on December 4.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Nashik: Citing errors in the election process, the State Election Commission has announced the postponement of elections in seven wards across three municipal councils in the district. As a result, elections for four seats in Sinnar, two in Ozar, and one in Chandwad will be delayed.

The postponement has been announced due to an appeal filed in court regarding a mayoral candidate, as well as errors found in the nomination papers of certain candidates. Following this temporary suspension, the revised election schedule will be announced on December 4. According to the information received, voting will now take place on December 20 and counting will be held on December 21.

Locations and Wards Where Elections Are Postponed:

Sinnar:

Ward 2A

Ward 4A

Ward 5A

Ward 10B


Ozar:

Ward 1A

Ward 8B


Chandwad:

Ward 3A


Elections for 11 Municipal Councils on Tuesday

Meanwhile, apart from the above changes, as per the earlier plan, elections will be held on Tuesday in the municipal councils of Sinnar, Bhagur, Igatpuri, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Manmad, Nandgaon, Yeola, Trimbakeshwar, Chandwad, Satana, and Ozar. The results will be declared on Wednesday (Dec 3).

Election campaigning ended at 10 PM on Monday. In the final phase, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar held rallies at various locations, urging voters to support their respective candidates.

