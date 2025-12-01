 Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14

Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14

Nashik Zilla Parishad, Ekal Mahila Samiti and Jagdamb Foundation have jointly organised an all-caste, completely free bride-groom meet for single women for the first time in the state. This meeting will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 12 to 5 pm at the multipurpose hall in the new building of the Zilla Parishad.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14 | Representative Pic

Nashik Zilla Parishad, Ekal Mahila Samiti and Jagdamb Foundation have jointly organised an all-caste, completely free bride-groom meet for single women for the first time in the state. This meeting will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 12 to 5 pm at the multipurpose hall in the new building of the Zilla Parishad.

Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, IAS Omkar Pawar said, “Widows, divorced or never-married single women, as well as men interested in remarriage, should take advantage of this meet. No fee will be charged here. This meet is open to people of all castes and religions. The main objective of this initiative is to give respect and dignity to single women in society and enable them to start a new life.”

Read Also
Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka
article-image

Registration and participation are completely free. Interested parties should register as soon as possible. For any further information, they can contact Dipali Chavan and Hemant Pagar.

This is a historic initiative to give new life to single women. Be sure to share this information with the single women near you and encourage them to attend this gathering.

FPJ Shorts
KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar
KIIT B-Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room In Bhubaneswar
Tim David Mimics Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During UAE Bulls Vs Aspin Stallions Abu Dhabi T10 League Clash - VIDEO
Tim David Mimics Sunil Narine's Bowling Action During UAE Bulls Vs Aspin Stallions Abu Dhabi T10 League Clash - VIDEO
Industrial Output Slips To 14-Month Low, India’s Production & Demand Indicators Signal Early Signs of Economic Cooling
Industrial Output Slips To 14-Month Low, India’s Production & Demand Indicators Signal Early Signs of Economic Cooling
Lava Agni 4 Review: Is It A Reliable Mid-Ranger?
Lava Agni 4 Review: Is It A Reliable Mid-Ranger?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Boost For Nashik: NCLT Approves NTPC-MAHAGENCO Plan To Revive 1,350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power...

Major Boost For Nashik: NCLT Approves NTPC-MAHAGENCO Plan To Revive 1,350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power...

Big Relief For Pune Property Owners: PMC Announces 75% Waiver On Tax Arrears Penalty; Check Details

Big Relief For Pune Property Owners: PMC Announces 75% Waiver On Tax Arrears Penalty; Check Details

‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues...

‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues...

Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14

Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14

Nashik’s Umesh Kumbhojkar Wins Gold In State Veterans Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik’s Umesh Kumbhojkar Wins Gold In State Veterans Table Tennis Tournament