Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14 | Representative Pic

Nashik Zilla Parishad, Ekal Mahila Samiti and Jagdamb Foundation have jointly organised an all-caste, completely free bride-groom meet for single women for the first time in the state. This meeting will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 12 to 5 pm at the multipurpose hall in the new building of the Zilla Parishad.

Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, IAS Omkar Pawar said, “Widows, divorced or never-married single women, as well as men interested in remarriage, should take advantage of this meet. No fee will be charged here. This meet is open to people of all castes and religions. The main objective of this initiative is to give respect and dignity to single women in society and enable them to start a new life.”

Registration and participation are completely free. Interested parties should register as soon as possible. For any further information, they can contact Dipali Chavan and Hemant Pagar.

This is a historic initiative to give new life to single women. Be sure to share this information with the single women near you and encourage them to attend this gathering.