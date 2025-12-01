Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka |

Nashik: When a dream born in ordinary circumstances grows extraordinary wings of hard work, it is bound to soar into the skies of international glory. This has once again been proven by Disha More, a young girl from a rural, middle-class family near Pimpalgaon, close to Lasalgaon in Nashik. She has earned remarkable honour by winning a gold medal at the World Powerlifting Benchpress and Deadlift Championship 2025, held in Sri Lanka.



More was officially selected from Maharashtra by the United Powerlifting Association to represent India in this international event, conducted recently. She made the country proud by clinching a prestigious gold medal on this global stage. With her remarkable success, a wave of congratulations has swept across the region.

The youth have found new inspiration, and her journey has become a powerful reminder to parents that daughters are not a burden, but the backbone of pride.