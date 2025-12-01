 Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka

Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka

Disha More, a young girl from a rural, middle-class family near Pimpalgaon, close to Lasalgaon in Nashik, has earned remarkable honour by winning a gold medal at the World Powerlifting Benchpress and Deadlift Championship 2025, held in Sri Lanka.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka |

Nashik: When a dream born in ordinary circumstances grows extraordinary wings of hard work, it is bound to soar into the skies of international glory. This has once again been proven by Disha More, a young girl from a rural, middle-class family near Pimpalgaon, close to Lasalgaon in Nashik. She has earned remarkable honour by winning a gold medal at the World Powerlifting Benchpress and Deadlift Championship 2025, held in Sri Lanka.

More was officially selected from Maharashtra by the United Powerlifting Association to represent India in this international event, conducted recently. She made the country proud by clinching a prestigious gold medal on this global stage. With her remarkable success, a wave of congratulations has swept across the region.

Read Also
Nashik: Onion Prices Crash To ₹5-8/Kg As Export Bans, Policy Hurdles Cripple Farmers
article-image

The youth have found new inspiration, and her journey has become a powerful reminder to parents that daughters are not a burden, but the backbone of pride.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues...

‘They Will Think Of Thane Or Nagpur, I Will Think Of Pune’: Ajit Pawar Hits Out At Colleagues...

Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14

Nashik To Host State's First Free Bride-Groom Meet For Single Women On Dec 14

Nashik’s Umesh Kumbhojkar Wins Gold In State Veterans Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik’s Umesh Kumbhojkar Wins Gold In State Veterans Table Tennis Tournament

Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka

Nashik's Disha More Wins Gold At World Powerlifting Championship In Sri Lanka

Yet Another Leopard Sighting In Pune -- This Time In Bavdhan; Video Sparks Panic | Watch

Yet Another Leopard Sighting In Pune -- This Time In Bavdhan; Video Sparks Panic | Watch