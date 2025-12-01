 Nashik’s Umesh Kumbhojkar Wins Gold In State Veterans Table Tennis Tournament
In the 4th Late Pramod Mule Memorial State Veterans Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at PYC Gymkhana, Pune, Nashik’s top-seeded Umesh Kumbhojkar clinched the gold medal in the Men’s Singles 65+ age category.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
In the pre-quarterfinals, Kumbhojkar defeated Nagpur’s Lalbahadur Singh 3–0 to enter the semifinals. In the final match, he registered a comfortable 3–0 victory over Mumbai’s second seed Jayant Kulkarni with scores of 11-10, 11-10, 11-2, securing the championship title.

On his exceptional achievement, several dignitaries from the Nashik District Table Tennis Association—including President Narendra Chhajed, Vice-President Shekhar Bhandari, Milind Kachole, Secretary Rajesh Bharvirkar, Treasurer Abhishek Chhajed, Alka Kulkarni, Sanjay Vasant, Aliasgar Adamji, Suhas Agharkar, Sandeep Bhagwat, Ravindra Kulkarni, Mahesh Kittur, and others—extended their congratulations.

