Big Relief For Pune Property Owners: PMC Announces 75% Waiver On Tax Arrears Penalty; Check Details

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a major relief initiative by offering a 75% waiver on penalty amounts levied on pending property tax arrears. In the new amendment, taxpayers who have previously benefited from earlier Abhay (amnesty) schemes will also be eligible under the new scheme. The initiative will be active from November 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, and will cover all types of properties — residential, non-residential, and open plots.

Under this scheme, taxpayers must pay their full tax amount, including arrears, within the stipulated period. Payments can be made at PMC’s Urban Facilitation Centres, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Janata Sahakari Bank, and Cosmos Bank.

To ensure smooth processing, PMC’s main office and all regional facilitation centres will remain open on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays for the duration of the scheme. Online payments can be made through the official portal: propertytax.punecorporation.org

For cheque payments, taxpayers must address their cheques to: Head of Taxation and Tax Collection, Pune Municipal Corporation, The Assessor & Collector of Taxes, PMC Pune

Pune Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, has urged all property owners with pending dues to make use of the scheme and settle their arrears promptly.