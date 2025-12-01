Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra: Pune Records 9.4°C, Haveli 7.8°C |

Pune: On Sunday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) observatories in Pashan recorded minimum temperatures of 9.4°C, marking a 4–5 °C drop in a day. In rural Pune, Haveli was even colder at 7.8°C, making it one of the chilliest pockets in the region.

Pune was, in fact, colder than the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar, which recorded a minimum of 11.4°C on Sunday. Even Pashan had logged a minimum of 13.7°C and Shivajinagar 14.4°C on Saturday, which have dropped significantly.

Moreover, the dip in mercury has been experienced across several parts of the state as well. In the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, minimum temperatures ranged from 10°C to 13°C. Other regions, including Ahilyanagar at 9.5°C, Nashik at 9.9°C, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 10.2°C, and Malegaon at 13.2 °C, also experienced similar temperatures.

An IMD official said, “Most likely, there will be a drop in temperature by around 2–3 °C, over the northern parts of Maharashtra for the next two days and then may get stabilised.”

According to IMD forecast, the cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets of the central parts of Maharashtra and Punjab from Dec 1 to 3, in Marathwada on Dec 2 and 3, and in East Rajasthan from Dec 4 to 7.

The cold wave conditions are reportedly being driven by several weather systems currently active across India, causing unseasonal rainfall in southern India states. Such as cyclone Ditwah, positioned near the Tamil Nadu coast, and a western disturbance has also been observed as an upper-air cyclonic circulation over North Haryana and its surrounding areas in the lower tropospheric levels.