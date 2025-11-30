 Pune: At NDA Convocation, UPSC Chairman Urges Cadets To Balance Intellect And Valour In An Evolving Battlefield
Pune: At NDA Convocation, UPSC Chairman Urges Cadets To Balance Intellect And Valour In An Evolving Battlefield

Pune: At NDA Convocation, UPSC Chairman Urges Cadets To Balance Intellect And Valour In An Evolving Battlefield

UPSC Chairperson Dr Ajay Kumar was speaking at the convocation of the 149th batch of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Deputy Commandant Air Vice Marshal Sartaj Bedi, and Officiating Principal of NDA Principal Dr Vinay Deep were present on the occasion.

Updated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune: At NDA Convocation, UPSC Chairman Urges Cadets To Balance Intellect And Valour In An Evolving Battlefield | X/@PRODefPune

Pune: “Modern warfare is not fought with weapons alone; it is fought with ideas, innovation and moral courage. The decision taken by India in Balakot is a good example of this. There was precision and discipline to prove the objective. Today, the concept of scholar-warrior is re-emerging with new strength. A scholar-warrior is a combination of intellect, valour, contemplation and action. I experienced numerous examples of such balance during the Galwan crisis. Even in times of tension, the officers achieved a unique combination of courage and clear thinking,” said Dr Ajay Kumar, Chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). 

Kumar was speaking at the convocation of the 149th batch of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi, Deputy Commandant Air Vice Marshal Sartaj Bedi, and Officiating Principal of NDA Principal Dr Vinay Deep were present on the occasion. 329 graduates were awarded degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the convocation. 72 students were awarded Science, 92 Computer Science, 54 Arts and 111 B. Tech degrees, including 15 male and 15 female students from friendly countries. 

Kartik Maheshwari was awarded the Silver Medal in Science, Ananya Baloni was awarded the Silver Medal in Computer Science, Anurag Gupta was awarded the Silver Medal in Arts, and Vishwesh Bhalerao was awarded the Silver Medal in B. Tech.

While guiding the students, Kumar said, “Today, the pace of technological change is unprecedented. The changes in technology, geopolitics and ideology are reshaping the future of the world. While working in the Ministry of Defence, I got the opportunity to experience this change firsthand. The expansion of indigenous defence capabilities, the emergence of new battlefields like cyber and space, and the increasing importance of automated systems are all part of the equation.”

“The true greatness of a nation does not lie in its strength alone; it lies in its ability to adapt to change without losing its moral compass in times of crisis. The greatness of an individual lies in the consistency of unwavering faith, rational thought and change,” he added.

“Kautilya promises that he who possesses both intelligence and courage is invincible. This is the formula of today's leadership. The decisive battles of this century will be fought at the level of mind and thought. Those who lead with intelligence, compassion and integrity will win. Preparation is not just about strategy or physical training; it is also about moral and intellectual preparation,” Kumar explained.

He further said, “A true leader leads by behaviour, sensitivity and moral example rather than orders. Therefore, responsibility goes beyond boundaries. It is necessary to move forward without ever allowing a break in the pursuit of knowledge. The battlefield of the future will stand in the new form of artificial intelligence, network-based systems, cyber and space power. Therefore, intellectual pursuit is constantly necessary for professional success, personal prosperity.”

“A secure nation is the foundation of true development, innovation and global prestige. While India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047, we have the responsibility to protect that goal,” Kumar stated.

