Pune NCP MLA Dnyaneshwar Katke's Mercedes SUV Hits 4-Year-Old Girl During Civic Poll Campaigning, Child Seriously Injured; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Pune: As election fever intensifies across Maharashtra with local body polls in full swing, a shocking incident has come to light from Pune, where the car of an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) MLA allegedly hit a four-year-old girl, leaving her critically injured.

According to reports, the vehicle belonged to MLA Dnyaneshwar Katke, who was travelling from Pune to Shirur on Sunday afternoon to participate in campaigning for the Shirur Municipal Council elections. The incident took place around midday near Borhade Mala on the Pune–Ahmednagar Highway, close to a Hyundai showroom. A CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced on the internet showing exact moments when the car struck the child.

Details On The Horrific Accident

Four-year-old Shubhra Pandharinath Borhade was attempting to cross the highway when the accident occurred, as reported by NDTV. The child reportedly emerged from behind another vehicle and suddenly came into the path of the black Mercedes SUV of MLA Katke. Although the driver applied sudden brakes, the speed of the car made it impossible to avoid impact. Shubhra was struck head-on and flung several feet across the road before landing on the asphalt.

The force of the collision left the child severely injured. Witnesses reported immediate panic at the site as the MLA and his team rushed out of the vehicle to assist. Katke and his workers quickly picked up the unconscious girl and transported her in the same car to a nearby hospital. After primary treatment, doctors determined that her condition was critical and recommended urgent transfer to Pune for specialised medical care. She was later shifted to a larger facility for further treatment.

MLA Katke was en route from Wagholi to Shirur as part of his election campaign schedule when the tragedy unfolded. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred during a hectic rush associated with ongoing poll activities, although the exact circumstances are still under verification by local authorities.

Police officials are likely to conduct a detailed inquiry into the sequence of events, vehicle speed and road conditions at the time of the incident. As of now, Shubhra remains under critical observation in Pune, and further updates on her health are awaited.

